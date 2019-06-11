YELLOW WARNING: Heavy and perhaps thundery rain easing during day along Skegness coast

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning as rain continues to lash the coast - and is expected to last for most of the week.

It is estimated that 60ml of rain has fallen overnight, with more heavy showers to come and winds up to 45mph before the weather eases later today.

Today:

A cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, heavy and perhaps thundery at first, but tending to slowly ease during the day. Feeling chilly, especially near the Lincolnshire coast, with a strong onshore wind. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

Tonight:

Staying cloudy across the region overnight with further outbreaks of mostly light rain. Winds easing, and becoming misty in places by morning. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

Wednesday:

Becoming drier and brighter for a time with some sunny intervals, but further cloud and rain is likely to develop during the afternoon. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Thursday starting dry in many parts, but some heavy and thundery showers likely during the day. Sunny intervals and scattered showers on Friday and Saturday, these perhaps heavy in places.