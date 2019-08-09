Yellow warning for stormy weather with thundery showers

A Yellow weather warning has been issued for the weekend.
A Yellow weather warning has been issued for the weekend.

Bring your sunny smiles because this isn't the news you are wanting, especially for Skegness Carnival weekend

Rain at first today. Thundery showers developing. Very windy Saturday

Today:

Rain and strong winds clearing north through the morning, leaving a muggy day with sunny spells. However, heavy showers with a risk of hail or thunder will develop in the afternoon, with strengthening winds returning. Maximum temperature 26 °C.

Tonight:

Heavy or thundery showers, merging at times into longer spells of rain, will persist through much of the night. Turning windy especially over the hills. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Saturday:

Frequent showers are expected, heavy at times. Windy with gales over the Derbyshire hills and more widely by the afternoon. Perhaps turning drier further east later. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Further heavy blustery showers during Sunday, again potentially heavy and thundery. Monday seeing sunshine and heavy showers at first, these easing later. Fine start to Tuesday before heavy showers develop.