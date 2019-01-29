Yellow Warning for snow and ice across the East Midlands, including Skegness

The Met Office has issued Yellow warning for snow and ice for the Skegness area.

After a frosty start today, the morning should start mainly dry, with rain and snow arriving through the afternoon, giving some accumulations in places. A few snow showers will follow with clearer conditions. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud will clear to give clear skies across most areas. Cloudier with further snow showers across the Derbyshire hills. The Yellow warning for Skegness remains in place until 11pm. Frosty with icy stretches developing and winds mainly light. Minimum temperature -4 °C.

Wednesday:

Further snow showersare predicted tomorrow (Wednesday) with the weather warning remaining in place until 11am. Widespread overnight frost is expected to develop with the maximum temperature 4 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Cold, dry start Thursday with sunny spells after early mist. Clouding over with some evening rain and snow arriving, perhaps lasting into Friday. Saturday probably mainly dry, cold and bright.

