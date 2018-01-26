World class Darcy from Hogsthorpe has ball at her old school

A former Hogsthorpe primary pupil, who is finding fame on the world table tennis circuit, bounced back to her old school for a very special assignment.

Darcie Proud, 14, was invited to cut the ribbon on the academy’s new table tennis table.

England U15 table tennis squad player Darcie Proud (right) returns to Hogsthorpe Primary Academy and tests her skills with pupil Millie Kenning, 11. ANL-180126-163620001

The teenager - whose parents Jill and Roger Proud still live Hogsthorpe - is an England U15 International and is currently ranked number two in the UK for her age.

She now trains full-time at a national table tennis programme at Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, in Grantham.

Already her success has seen her competing in China and in April she is heading off to the World Schools Championships in Malta.

However, she said she was really pleased to be back at her old school to test her skills on the new table tennis table.

She said: “Travelling is one of the best things about playing for England but I’ve loved coming back to my old school and showing pupils what I do.”

Millie Kenning, 11, was one of the pupils who volunteered to test Darcie’s skills. She said: “I was a little nervous and I’ve never really played table tennis before but I’ve really enjoyed it.”

Headteacher Karin Nicholls said: “It’s been lovely having Darcie back. She is doing so well with the support of her family and the Trust and we are incredibly proud of her.”