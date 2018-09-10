Work starts to install 57km of cable for £2bn wind farm

Work to install over 57km of underground cable from Anderby Creek to Bicker Fen as part of the £2bn Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm project begins today.

The work includes the upgade of a substation at Bicker Fen to deliver over 860MW of wind energy into the UK.

That’s enough to power the equivalent of circa 800,000 UK homes, or more than all the homes in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire combined.

A breaking ground ceremony is taking place at J Murphy & Sons (JMS) Compound, on Main Road (A16), Stickney, this afternoon.