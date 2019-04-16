Work starts on high wire in Skegness

Work on two major new attractions along Skegness seafront has started today, as the diggers move onto land on Grand Parade.

Over the coming weeks, the area right next to the town’s indoor and outdoor pools and fitness suite is set to be transformed.

Work has started on new caf� and Altitude44 - the new 21-metre, four-platform urban high wire attraction. ANL-190416-105953001

First will come the removal of the current refreshment kiosk next to the outdoor pool – to be replaced by a new café.

With an expected opening date in mid-June, Café Magna will specialise in authentic stone-baked pizza and is partnering with the hugely popular Costa ‘Proud to Serve’ brand.

The investment is being made by the Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and Culture – operators of premier health, leisure and entertainment venues across East Lindsey.

And then comes Altitude44 – the new 21-metre, four-platform urban high wire attraction.

Containing 44 fun obstacles, of all different shapes and sizes but with a distinctly seaside theme, this is set to be the top new visitor attraction in Skegness for 2019 and has a provisional opening date of late July or early August. Both will also have public WiFi facilities.

As reported, Altitude44 – funded by Magna Vitae’s partners at East Lindsey District Council, is being developed in association with German company KristallTurm. Founded in 2010, the company is fast becoming the market leader in masterminding innovative and unique high wire and rope structures. This is their first project in the UK, having completed projects across the world – from Australia to China and the United Arab Emirates.

The two new developments, which together add up to a total investment of more than £1-million, are to be run by Magna Vitae, which also operates Skegness Pool and Fitness suite and the nearby Embassy Theatre.

News of the work starting comes just a week after the release of a report by the House of Lords Select Committee on Regenerating Seaside Towns, which cited a decline in core industries and ‘most notably domestic tourism’ as a factor in the challenges facing the UK’s coastal resorts.

“The work we are doing here, along with our partners, flies in the face of what this report says. We have the confidence in Skegness as a resort with a bright future and our investment and work on these two projects is evidence of that,” said Magna Vitae Chief Executive Mark Humphreys.

As Altitude44 is in development, Magna Vitae has set up an email address, where people can register their early interest in booking.

Please ask any questions or register your interest by mailing altitude44@mvtlc.org