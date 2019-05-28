Work begins on Tower Pavilion site in Skegness

Construction work to breathe new life into a much-loved Skegness park is set to begin today.

Perfect Circle is delivering project management, cost management and health and safety services for the project in Tower Gardens, which is being spearheaded by Skegness Town Council.

After standing derelict for 10 years, the Victorian park’s former Tower Gardens pavilion was demolished earlier this year to make way for a new community building, comprising a community hall, cafe, community meeting area and changing places toilet.

The surrounding public realm is also being refreshed and tree lined, opening up the area to the adjoining gardens, which include a children’s playground, ponds, green spaces and an entrance to the town centre.

Victoria Brambini, managing director at Perfect Circle – the consortium comprising Pick Everard, Gleeds and AECOM – said: “The now-demolished pavilion played a vital role in Skegness’ history and its growth as a seaside resort in the late 19th century. We are delighted to be involved in such a fantastic project that will regenerate the area, directly benefitting the Skegness community with new public spaces, and boosting the town’s tourism industry.

“Revitalising coastal communities has been high on the agenda recently after a report on regenerating seaside towns was published by the House of Lords Select Committee. Peers put forward a series of recommendations – including enhancing the coastal transport network, supporting digital connectivity and raising educational standards – to revive the pleasure resorts, which they say have been neglected for ‘too long’.

“The construction of a new, modern community hub, as well as landscaping works, at a popular park in the heart of Skegness will go one step further to ensure the beautiful coastal resorts survive and thrive.”

Previously in the hands of East Lindsey District Council, the revitalisation of the 140-year-old pavilion has been under discussion for decades. In April 2019, the pavilion and surrounding land were finally transferred to Skegness Town Council, and planning permission was obtained for a new building.

Mark Robinson, Scape Group chief executive, said: “Our BECS framework has been designed to accelerate and optimise the provision of consultancy services for essential public sector schemes such as this, and I am delighted to see Skegness Town Council engaging with Perfect Circle to regenerate and revitalise public spaces right in the heart of the local community.”

Due to complete in January 2020, the new community building at Tower Gardens will rejuvenate Skegness’ town centre gardens, while celebrating the historic community purpose of the site.

Skegness became a popular seaside holiday destination during the early 1900s when it rose to fame through John Hassell’s ‘Jolly Fisherman’ poster, which was commission by the Northern Railway Company and advertised the town on the railways. The original painting, which once hung in Skegness Town Hall, will be a feature of the new community hub, celebrating a new wave of visitors to the Skegness seaside.