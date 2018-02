Police are seeking help to find a woman caught on CCTV who stole make-up from a Skegness store.

The incident took place on Saturday, January 20 at Superdrug in the Hildreds Centre in Lumley Road.

Do you know this woman? Police would like to speak to her following a theft at Superdrug in Skegness. ANL-180502-110457001

The woman is described as having dark hair in a ponytail, wearing a coloured puffa style jacket and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone who saw anything at around 4pm in the store, or know the identity of the woman pictured, is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 279 of 20 January.