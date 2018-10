A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Skegness.

The woman in her forties was on Grand Parade just before 2am on Sunday morning when she was in collision with a grey Audi A3 near the Embassy Theatre and Busters Bar.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary where she was detained in the Intensive Care Unit.

Anyone who believes they may be able to help police with their investigation is asked to call 101 and quote incident 50 of the 14th October.