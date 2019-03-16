Woman loses friend after assaulting her in Skegness nightclub

A 32 year old woman told magistrates she could not explain why she had assaulted a friend during a birthday party at a Skegness night spot and that she thought the friendship was now over because of it.

Stacey Lee Woodcock of Bishop Tozer Close, Burgh le Marsh admitted assaulting Victoria Burnie when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said an argument developed between the two in the Kush night club on the Grand Parade in the early hours of February 23, and the two were separated by door staff and Woodcock was ejected.

He said that then Woodcock returned to the club, ran across and hit Ms Burnie on the head with both hands, causing her to fall to the floor and temporarily lose consciousness.

Ms Burnie, who was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital and given an MRI scan, told police she had known Woodcock for years and did not know why she had assaulted her.

Mr Clare said Woodcock refused to comment when she was interviewed by the police.

In mitigation, Lloyd Edwards said it had been a friend’s birthday which both women had attended.

He said the two had known each other for years and there were no issues between them.

“Everybody had been drinking and there was some sort of argument between Ms Burnie and one of Woodcock’s friends and there was a coming together between them and both fell over,” he said.

“She accepts but can’t explain why she ran across and punched her” said Mr Edwards. “She’s very sorry for that and expects her friendship with Victoria Burnie has ended.”

The magistrates fined Woodcock £80 and ordered her to pay £100 compensation to Ms Burnie, as well as £115 in costs and charges.