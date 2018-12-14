Woman from Spilsby given suspended sentence for wasting police time

A Spilsby woman has been given a suspended prison sentence after magistrates heard that her former partner had been ‘grilled by police for three hours’ after she made false allegations against him.

Laura Ratcliffe, 27, of High Street, admitted wasting police time by making a false report when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said that August 2, Ratcliffe made ‘serious allegations’ to police of assault and stalking by her ex partner.

He told the magistrates that she had made a statement alleging her former partner had assaulted, harassed and stalked her both that day and the previous day.

He said she told them her ex partner had been waiting for her outside her address and had followed her onto a bus to Skegness, as a result of which he had been arrested and had spent two hours and 46 minutes at a police station being questioned about the allegations, which he had denied from the start.

Mr Clare said Ratcliffe’s phone showed text messages going back and forth between her and her ex-partner which did not show any evidence of harassment but instead indicating that the two wanted to get back together.

Furthermore, he told the court, cctv on the bus showed the two sitting together, smiling and laughing and that she had also lied about the bus trip as the bus no longer stopped at the stop she had told officers she had got off and been followed by him.

He said her allegations had been ‘entirely discredited’ and when interviewed she had accepted she had lied throughout her statement.

Mr Clare said that ‘effectively she had been having an affair with her ex partner so she made up the allegations’ in case her new partner heard she had been seen with him.

Ms Ratcliffe, who was not represented, told the magistrates she knew what she had done was wrong and that she shouldn’t have done it.

“As soon as I realised what I had done, I told the police. I was drinking at the time,” she said.

The magistrates told her they thought that she ‘was only just realising just how serious what you did is – wasting police time and your ex partner being grilled by police for three hours’.

Ratcliffe was given a two month prison sentence suspended for a year and ordered to pay £195 in costs and charges.