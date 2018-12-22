Woman from Skegness overclaimed £4.7k benefits

A Skegness woman who continued to claim Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) after her husband had obtained work, has been ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for the community.

Amanda Jane Bestwick, 48, of Lady Matildas Drive admitted at Boston Magistrates Court that she failed to tell the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) about her husband’s job as a taxi driver, which he started in October 2014, until the failure was discovered in July 2016.

Jim Clare, prosecuting, said the failure had led to an overpayment of £4,733 and although she initially denied knowing her husband was working, she later admitted she did know.

Mr Clare said the overpayment was being paid back through the benefits system.

Mitigating, Helen Coney said the claim had not been fraudulent from the outset and that Bestwick would have been entitled to some ESA payments despite her husband working.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month community order with unpaid work and ordered her to pay £170 in costs and charges.