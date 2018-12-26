Woman from Skegness drove when three times over limit

A Skegness woman who crashed her Mercedes into two parked cars while almost three times over the drink driving limit, has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Lyndsay Howis, 39, of Talbot Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when she appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said police were called to a collision in Roman Bank at 5.30pm on November 30, where Howis had crashed her Mercedes car into two parked cars.

He said she was arrested after providing a positive breath test and gave a reading of 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost three times the legal limit of 35.

Helen Coney, mitigating, said Howis ‘didn’t remember much’ but had had ‘a lot of difficulties recently’.

She said she had referred herself to Alcoholics Anonymous and to Steps for Change to help with her alcohol issues.

The magistrates fined her £458 and ordered her to pay £130 in costs and charges.

She was banned from driving for 26 months but was offered the drink drivers’ rehabilitation course which will reduce the period of the ban by 26 weeks.