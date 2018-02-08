Woman from Ingoldmells who cut her face with glass warned she may face jail

A young Ingoldmells woman, with numerous convictions for drunkenness, admitted breaking three previously imposed conditional discharges when she appeared before magistrates on two charges of being drunk and disorderly.

Savannah Lea. 20, of Roman Bank, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Lumley Road, Skegness on September 6 last year and again in North Parade on January 6.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said she was also in breach of three conditional discharges imposed for being drunk and disorderly and causing damage in March and April last year, as well as breaching a criminal behaviour order imposed last year.

He said that on both these new occasions she was swearing and aggressive and refused to go home and on the second occasion, on January 6, she had been threatening to harm herself and had deliberately cut her face with a shard of glass.

The magistrates said they were considering a custodial sentence to try and shock her into stopping her pattern of behaviour but adjourned the case until February 21 for a full report from the Probation Service.

She was granted unconditional bail.