Woman faces trial after man loses eye in Skegness pub

A woman is to face trial in the New Year accused of carrying out a pub glassing in which a man lost an eye.

Amy Jane Coleman, 29, of Mel Marshall Way, Wrangle, appeared before Lincoln Crown Court today (Wednesday) when she denied a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent to Carl Benham on 25 February this year.

Judge John Pini QC granted Coleman unconditional bail and adjourned the case for a trial to start in the week commencing 23 April.

The charge follows an alleged incident at the Marine Boathouse in Skegness in which Mr Benham, aged 30, lost an eye.

A previous charge against Coleman relating to the incident was dropped earlier this year. However, Coleman appeared before Boston Magistrates’ Court again in November charged with causing grievous bodily harm.