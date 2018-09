A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the discovery of a body in Skegness,

Residents reported seeing police on Roman Bank on Friday and an area was cordoned off.

Police confirmed the body of a woman in her 40s was discovered by officers at around 12.40pm.

A statement said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

“We have arrested a woman, aged 33, she has been released under investigation.”