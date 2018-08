A 41-year-old Skegness woman, Roxana Antonia Burgess of Lumley Avenue, has admitted stealing

meat and cosmetics from town shops.

Ms Burgess admitted stealing from Boots on July 11 and Morrisons on July 19 when she appeared at

Boston Magistrates Court.

The court was told that she had been arrested again the previous day and now faced two further

allegations of stealing from shops, so the magistrates adjourned the cases for sentence until August 22, to

tie in with the more recent matters.