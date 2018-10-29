Witness plea after woman assaulted in nighclub and fight near bar in Skegness over weekend

Police are appealing for witnesses following two anti-social behaviour incidents in Skegness over the weekend, including an assault on a woman at a nightclub.

On Saturday evening at 11.28pm, they received reports of people fighting on Drummond Road, near The Marine Bar. It was reported that some of the people involved were wearing masks, carrying sticks and pool cues.

It is believed that some of those wearing masks ran off from the scene. Some of them are thought to have left in a taxi.

One man sustained minor injuries.

If you saw the incident, or have information, call 101 quoting Incident 416 of October 27.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 416 of October 27, ot Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

At 1.11 am yesterday morning police were called to Busters nightclub following reports of a woman being assaulted.

It is believed the woman had been attacked by four females, aged between 18 and 30, while inside the club between 11.30pm and midnight.

She sustained an injury to her cheekbone and attended Skegness and District Hospital.

If you saw the incident, or have any information, call police on 101, quoting Incident 49 of October 28, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 49 of October 28.