Police are appealing for information after the theft of a boat in Skegness,

The crime took place in St Andrew’s Drive between February 27 and 28, when a pale yellow dinghy was stolen from the owner’s garden.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 237 of 1 March

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the charity online at crimestoppers-uk.org

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, also quoting Incident 237 of 1/3/18