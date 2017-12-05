Witness plea after serious assault outside cinema in Skegness

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries to his face in an attack outside a cinema in Skegness.

The GBH incident took place outside the Tower Cinema in Lumley Road between 3am and 4am in the early hours of Saturday, November 25,

The victim suffered a fractured cheek bone, broken eye socket, broken jaw and broken sinus.

Police to talk to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or anyone who has any information in general, to contact 101.

Anyone who calls with information should state it is for the attention DC 295 Mathews, quoting incident 220 of 1 December.