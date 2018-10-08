Witness plea after rock is thrown through window in Skegness

Police are appealing for information after a rock was thrown through a window in Skegness by passing moped riders.

The incidernt took place in Beresford Avenue on Thursday, September 27.

It was reported that two people riding mopeds with L-plates on them threw a rock through a front door window of the property at around 8.55pm.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or knows anything about the incident, is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting Incident 440 of 27 September, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting the incident number. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111