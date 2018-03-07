Witness plea after caravan is stolen from farm at Croft near Skegness

Police are appealing for witnesses after a caravan was stolen from at farm at Croft near Skegness

A 4 x 4 Suzuki Vitara car was reported at the farm on February 15.

It drove off towing a caravan that had been stored at the location, in the direction of Boston. The reported vehicle – a Suzuki Vitara in Green and Silver - was eventually located in Norfolk, along with the caravan.

Police are asking for any information on the incident, which took place between 5pm and 5.30pm,

Any witnesses in Croft and Wainfleet to a 4 x 4 towing a caravan in the direction of Boston, are asked to get in touch on 101 and ask to speak to PC 767 Dalton.

The police are also appealing for anyone who has dash cam footage and was in the areas at the time.

Three men, from Norfolk, aged 50, 29 and 33, have been released under investigation.