WIs bloom to celebrate 150th anniversary at Lincolnshire Show

They tempted us with cakes - but weeks of work had gone into the exhibition of talents within the county's WI community that were on display at the Lincolnshire Show..

As well as the bustling cafe full of homemade tasty treats in the WI marquee, there were floral arrangements, stalls and a special display of 'Down on the Farm art, craft and baking entries.

In South Lincolnshire alone there are 69 clubs, with just a few less in the north, and Chapel St Leonards and Wyberton Church End were successful in earning commendations from the judges.

Chapel St Leonards was particularly commended for the floral arrangement and craftwork and Wyberton Church End for their staging.

Janis Tunnerly, Lincolnshire South Federation Trustee, show secretary for the WI tent and a member of Wellingore WI, said: "We are very pleased with the response we have had from both federations - Lincolnshire South and North.

"The Co-operative entry for Down on the Farm reflected the 150th anniversary of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society.

"There were 20 entries which were commended for their very high standard of workmanship and general staging."