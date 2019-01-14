Winner of Christmas shop window competition in Spilsby is revealed

An ice-cream parlour has scooped the prize for having the best Christmas shop window in Spilsby.

Dennett’s Ice Cream Parlour in Boston Road won first prize in the competition, run by Spilsby Town Council.

In second place was Party Characters and third, Spilsby Packaging.

The competition was judged by the Head Boy, Owen Holland and Head Girl, Robyn Paul of King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby. They are pictured with Coun Mark Gale, Mayor of Spilsby. The students were accompanied by Vice Principal Adam Carrington.