Winding pathways and tranquil spots and other Neighbourhood News

The garden at Willow Cottage, in Gravel Pit Lane, Burgh le Marsh, opens for the National Garden Scheme (NGS) on Monday, May 28, from 2-5pm.

Visitors to the garden, home of Bob and Karen Ward, are promised winding pathways to discover and tranquil spots where they will long to linger.

Admission is priced at £4, but free for children.

There will be home-made teas, home-made produce and plants for sale.

For more NGS events in the area this week, see the Neighbourhood News entry for Spilsby.

* Spilsby

Open gardens

Two gardens near Spilsby will open this Bank Holiday Weekend for the National Garden Scheme (NGS).

First, the two-acre garden at the Manor House, Hagworthingham, home of Gill Maxim and David O’Connor opens on Sunday, May 27, from 2-5pm.

The garden is on a south facing slope, partly terraced and well protected by established trees and shrubs.

Admission is priced at £3.50, but free for children.

There will be home-made teas and plants for sale.

Dogs on short leads are welcome.

Visitors and groups are also welcome by appointment from May to September.

Enquiries: 01507 588530

Then, on Monday, from 1-4.30pm, Firsby Manor, in Firsby, will open.

This is a garden of three acres surrounding a Georgian farmhouse comprising several distinct interlinked areas which vary in colour and mood.

There is a woodland with mature trees and a profusion of bulbs: daffodils succeed snowdrops and are followed by bluebells.

Admission is priced at £3, but free for children.

Most of garden accessible by wheelchair, but there is no disabled toielt.

Dogs on leads are welcome

Light refreshments and teas will be available.

Visitors are also welcome by arrangement from February to July.

The NGS raised more than £3 million last year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

It is the single largest donor to Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

For more information, visit www.ngs.org.uk

* Burgh le Marsh

Car

A reminder of the Thursday car boot sales on the Marsh Lane Sports field in aid of the Burgh and District Spots Association.

Cameo

There was a very good attendance at the recent CAMEO (come and meet each other) afternoon tea at the Baptist Church.

In addition to the regular attendees, a group of 22 were there to celebrate a birthday.

CAMEO is held on Monday, May 28, between 1-4pm.

Film

Several people from Skegness were among a capacity audience at the Kinema in the Woods at Woodhall Spa to see a special screening of the original 1955 Dam Busters film, part of which was filmed at Gibraltar Point.

This iconic black and white film, starring Richard Todd as Guy Gibson and Michael Redgrave as Barnes Wallis, was shown to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Dam Busters Raid.

Meeting

Meeting Point for those who are bereaved, lonely or just wanting a friendly chat meets on Wednesdays at 10.30am at Burgh Baptist Church.

The group also has the occasional guest speaker and various outings, and will hold its first film morning soon.

All are welcome.

Enquiries to Sue on 762098.

Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary Arrangements and bankruptcy.

To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

Knit

Knit and natter is a great opportunity to meet new friends while improving your needlework or sharing your skills with others.

All are welcome every Thursday from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

Dance

You can dance yourself fit at the Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoons from 2-3pm.

Then if you are still feeling energetic you can step lively for Line Dancing from 3-4pm.Beginners tuition is available.

Enquiries to Jane on 810105.

Line

Learn to Line Dance, a new beginners class is held on Mondays from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

Also an improvers from 2.30-3.30pm at Burgh Methodist Church, Jacksons Lane.

For more infomation, call 01754 811505.

* Gunby

Songs

There is a Songs of Praise service at St Peter’s Church on Sunday, May 27 at 2.30pm.

* Irby

Family

There is a family service at All Saints Church, Irby, on Sunday May 27, at 11am.

* Orby

United

There is a united service at All Saints Church on Sunday, May 27, at 4pm.

Defibrillator

A fundraising event in aid of a defibrillator for Orby village will be held in All Saints Church on Saturday, May 26, from 10am to noon.

Refreshments, including bacon baps, will be available also games and tombola.

* Welton

Matins

There is Matins at St Martin Church on Sunday, May 27, at 11am.

* Send your Neighbourhood News to david.seymour@jpress.co.uk