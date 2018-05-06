Win a barrow full of gardening equipment and help charity

A community near Spilsby are hoping the sun will shine on them as they lovingly care for plants to go on sale for charity.

The special plant and garden event is taking place at Langton by Spilsby Village Hall on Saturday.

As well as plants on sale there will be a crafts demonstration and a competition to win a barrow full of gardening equipment worth about £70.

Proceeds are in aid of the Hope for Tomorrow charity funding Lincolnshire Chemotherapy Unit.

Shirley Whitworth, one of the organisers, said: “Everyone in the village have been busy growing plants. We have lots going on with the crafts demonstrations and do hope people come along.

“The Lincolnshire Chemotherapy Unit is such an important asset for bringing treatment closer when you live in the country and we want to raise as much as possible for it.”

The fundraising event takes place from 1pm to 4pm.