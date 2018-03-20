WI president in Chapel St Leonards retires after 25 years

A women’s group in Chapel St Leonards made sure they had the perfect cake to say farewell this month to a leader who has enjoyed many successes with members over the past 25 years.

Anne Laxton has decided it is time to take a back seat after being president for all of that time.

Anne Laxton cutting her cake at her retirement presentation. ANL-180320-114519001

Member Fiona Brown told the Standard: “This month is a very special occasion for the WI in Chapel St Leonards.

“Mrs Anne Laxton has decided to retire from her position as president after an amazing 25 years.

“Members are all proud of Anne and what she has achieved as president and wish her well. She can now sit back and enjoy the meetings and leave the leadership and organisation to others, and well-deserved it is too.”

Anne received a surprise certificate and was presented with the Chairman’s Cup at the WI Lincs North Federation annual general meeting held at the Embassy, Skegness, on March 7.

The following week at Chapel St Leonards WI AGM, she was thanked for her hard work over the past 25 years and she was presented with an gigantic celebration cake, several floral arrangements, a card signed by members, a crystal cat ornament and a cake stand.

Members all enjoyed a celebration buffet to mark the occasion. A new officer will be announced at the next meeting to be held on Wednesday, April 11. Chapel St Leonards WI meets in the Village Hall on the second Wednesday of the month at 2pm.