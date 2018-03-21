Wheels turn to prepare Skegness for Easter in spite of storms

Skegness may have got a second battering by the mini ‘Beast from the East’ at the weekend, but there were still signs the resort is busily getting ready for Easter. Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes turned up at the new ‘Skegness Eye’ wheel attraction for what was hoped to be a ‘soft opening’. Unfortunately it was too windy to run the ride, but Jan de Koning, of The Giant Wheel Co, presented Coun Brookes with a cheque for £200 for his charities. Jan said: “I wanted to thank him for still turning out, and put something back into the community for having us.” It is hoped the wheel, featured inside today’s edition of the Standard, will now open as planned this Saturday. One attraction that did manage a ‘soft opening’ and a welcome escape from the gale force winds was the Empire amusement arcade - the ground floor of a new attraction on Grand Parade by Bell Leisure. *Also in today’s Skegness Standard is an article about the work being done to prepare the coast for Easter after the ravages of the Beast of the East.

The Empire on the seafront in Skegness. ANL-180321-071957001