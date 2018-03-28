What lies beneath at holiday home lake near Skegness?

Fishing enthusiasts at a holiday home site at Croft are facing a quite a challenge lurking in the water of their newly stocked lake.

The latest addition to the new lake at Belvedere Lakes Holiday Home site is a giant perch, named for obvious reasons after the cartoon character ‘Big Bad Barry’.

The lake is the centrepiece of Belvedere Lakes development - renowned for its nature reserves and closeness to the ‘outstanding beauty’ of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Pictured putting ‘Big Bad Barry’ in the lake is Teddy, son of Belvedere director Gareth Pinder, who named the perch after his favourite TV programme, ‘Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Pictured from left are Gareth Pinder, Teddy Pinder and aquatic consultant Ruben Page,