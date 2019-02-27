What a difference a year makes in Skegness!

As the coast basks in record breaking temperatures for February, it’s hard to believe that exactly a year ago we were struggling in sub-zero conditions when the Beast from the East brought snow.

This half-term saw car parks full, families enjoying the beaches, and visitors even taking carriage rides along the seafront.

Skegness gripped by the Beast from the East one year ago. Photo: John Byford ANL-190226-074109001

In contrast, a year ago there was no sign of the resort starting to wake up after winter, with chaos on the roads, trains and public transport cancelled and schools forced to close.

Our local snappers - Julie Sadler and John Byford - have been showing just how things can change by posting these pictures.

John, who took the snow picture, told us: “One year ago this week I was freezing!! Today I’m sweating cobs.”

The good weather saw local businesses enjoying an unusually good start to the year.

The car park was full every day and it was great seeing families enjoying the sun Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds Centre

Steve Andrews, manager of the Hildreds Centre, said: “It was a good half term for us.

“The car park was full every day and it was great seeing families enjoying the sun.”

Coun Danny Brookes has two businesses in the town. He said: “There was a lot more people in town because of the sunshine.

“Takings at our cafe were up on last year, and the kiosk on the promedade managed to be open every day, which is unusual for the February half term.

“So a good start to the season.”

Today’s temperature according to the Met Office is expected to be a sunny 14C, before cooler weather returns at the end of the week. However, the weekend will see double figures, and some sun.