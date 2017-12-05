What a cracker of a Christmas fair in Spilsby!

Families has a cracking time when a Christmas fair was hosted in Spilsby.

The annual Rotary Club Of Spilsby’s Christmas Cracker Day took place on Saturday in the Franklin Hall.

Spilsby Cracker Day was held by the Rotary Club in the Franklin Hall. ANL-170512-095250001

As well as 20 stalls, visitors were treated to entertainment from a local choir, crafts and festive refreshments. Santa was also there in his grotto for children to make sure their wishes come true this Christmas.

Entries in a Christmas card competition by children from the five local primary schools covered six 8ft x 4ft display boards.

Judges Kirsty Baxter from Sills and Betteridge, who kindly donated the prize money, club president Michael Longmate and Bruce Knight from the Spilsby Theatre were there to admire the display.

Ian Steltner said: “The day was a great success with 20 stalls and refreshments, a very warm atmosphere and entertainment provided by the excellent U3A choir.

“The Rotary Club of Spilsby would like to thank all of the stall holders, the U3A, Santa and all the people who helped to make the event a success .”

l A carol concert take place at St James’ Church on Friday evening.