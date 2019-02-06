What £17,000 means to two good causes

Groups benefitting from a community fund set up as part of an offshore wind farm project have spoken about what the extra cash means to them.

Last week, we reported how 12 community projects in Lincolnshire, including several in the Skegness area, had been awarded a slice of £115,000 from the Triton Knoll Community Fund.

In all, £1.5 million is to be awarded through the fund to communities closest to Triton Knoll’s onshore construction works and infrastructure.

Among those to receive money is the team at Anderby Village Hall, which has been allocated £2,081.22.

The hall is run by members of the community and provides a venue for a range of activities, including bowls, bingo, and crafts. In addition, it acts as a base for the Anderby Volunteer Emergency Response Team.

Village hall committee secretary, Jenny Hayes, said: “We are replacing our tables which are old, damaged, not safely stored, heavy and cumbersome with modern light tables.

LIVES has received funding as part of the Triton Knoll offshire windfarm development.

“We’re also purchasing a manoeuvrable storage trolley to assist those who are setting up events, especially as all are getting older with associated health issues.

“It will be safer for those using the hall as heavy tables are not leant against the wall with opportunity for falling and injuries.”

A countywide cause also benefitting from the fund is LIVES (Lincolnshire Integrated Voluntary Emergency Service).

The volunteer-led charity that sends community-based First Responders and medics to the scene of medical emergencies across Lincolnshire has received £15,000.

Committee members at Anderby Village Hall.

The sum will recruit, train and equip 25 new volunteer Community First Responders in 2019, utilising people in local communities.

These new volunteers will attend local medical emergencies at the request of the ambulance service and, over five years, would likely benefit some 3,420 local people, the charity says.

Chief executive Nikki Silver said: “Every year, we’re able to meet the running costs of our Community First Responders through the support of the local NHS, community fundraising, and local trusts and foundations. But this doesn’t cover the costs of recruiting, training and equipping new volunteers. The generous support of innogy Renewables is of vital importance and will increase the number of people we can support.

“Getting to the scene of an emergency is vitally important - minutes really do matter. That’s why we’re enormously grateful for the support of the Triton Knoll Community Fund in increasing our ability to support people in communities from Anderby Creek to Bicker Fen – thank you!”

The next closing date for new applications is May 1.

For information about applying, visit lincolnshirecf.co.uk