More than 600 households around flooded Wainfleet expected not to be able to return home until Thursday

Occupants of more than 600 properties evacuated during the floods in Wainfleet have been told they may not be able to return to their homes until Thursday.

Thirteen thousand sand bags have been used in the mammoth operation to keep the community safe as the threat continued with further weaknesses identified along the River Steeping bank.

The repair to the River Steeping is holding, says the EA

Emergency services and volunteers in Skegness and Wainfleet continued to work tirelessly over the weekend to assist victims and their animals.

The area flooded last Wednesday as two months of rain fell in two days. The Environment Agency have described the situation as 'unprecedented' but yesterday reported the bank repair was holding and "two high capacity ultra-high volume pumps are now at work helping to protect people".

MP Matt Warman was there to witness the operation. He said: "I’ve spent the day once again in Wainfleet, mostly with the Environment Agency team assembling the country’s largest pumps to take water at Thorpe Culvert bridge from the Steeping into other channels and ultimately out of the area.

"This is a huge engineering achievement by a brilliant team, working with great assistance from the local community, police, Fire and Rescue, army and RAF.

"There continues to be real risk to life in the area, and those in the flood zone should not expect to be advised it is safe to return home until Thursday. "Local councils are making huge efforts, and will continue to do so, to see people looked after.

"Anyone personally affected should contact me via matt.warman.mp@parliament.uk and I will do all I can to help."

