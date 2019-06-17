Misery of residents on Skegness home park after storm brings more flooding

Bosses at a Skegness park home village want to reassure residents they are seeking a solution after the recent storms left their properties surrounded in water.

Many caravan parks along the coast and inland near the River Steeping were flooded during last week's storms - but residents at Beacon Park Home and Holiday Village claim it happens to them every time there is a full day of rain.

Tom Starbuck says residents have been trying to get something done about the flooding around their home on the Beacon Park Home and Holiday Village in Skegness for years.

Ironically, ducks were swimming in the puddles on a road near Mallard Way when the Standard visited Tom and May Starbuck.

"We've had to put an extra lid on the toilet to stop the sewage smells - it comes up in the shower too every time it rains like this," said Tom.

"This has been going on for years but, in spite of our complaints to the site office and ELDC, nothing have been done.

"We even spent £7,500 on a new pump but that hasn't helped.

"The problem is there are no drains on Kingfisher Drive, only soakaways, and it isn't enough.

"Most of the people living on here are retired and when it floods they can't get out."

Anne Garrity lives close by in Kingfisher Drive with her Chihuahua cross dog Buddle and said she had been trapped in her home for three days because the road is under water.

"I suffer arthritis but the postman can't deliver my medication because of the flooding. It shouldn't be like this."

Graham Hill came out in his wellies and said he has lived on Beacon Park for five years. "When you can't use your toilet it's bad," he said.

Residents told us they were unable to keep their cars in their garages and one even had to put his freezer on two pallets to stop water getting to it.

"There's sewage in the garden too after it has flooded," said Roy Dolby. "You don't want your dog eating sewage."

The Standard spoke to the site office and here is the response: "We have this week emailed Phil Startin from ELDC asking if he has had a response from Anglian Water regarding the link from our system to Anglian Water sewers, under the bungalow on Beacon Way

"But, after several months, they have still not answered.

"Also we are communicating with the drainage board regarding the style of our outfall in their dyke."

The Standard has also contacted ELDC and is awaiting a response.