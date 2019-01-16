Weather warning issued for Lincolnshire by Met Office as temperatures plummet

The Met Office has this morning issued a weather warning for Lincolnshire – as the region faces a wintry spell of weather.

The warning is in effect for the period between 10pm tonight, Wednesday January 16, and 11am tomorrow, Thursday.

The warning, which covers much of the country, states: "Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

"There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England. With the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling."