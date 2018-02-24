‘We will never give up fight to get lights switched back on in Skegness’

A plea from a Skegness resident who tripped up on her way home from work in the dark and hurt her ankle because she couldn’t see a raised pavement, has added fuel to the call to get street lights switched back on all night.

The findings of a survey by Lincolnshire County Council on the impact of part street lighting will be discussed at a meeting in Lincoln tomorrow (Thursday).

More than 89% of people in some areas of Skegness who took part in the survey, said switching off the lights after 11pm had had a negative impact on their lives.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Danny Brookes told members of the town council at their last meeting that a woman had been in touch with him after suffering an ankle injury on her way home from work.

He said: “She told me she had been walking home in the dark and didn’t see a raised pavement, now she was off work sick.”

In spite of assurances from the police there was no evidence the switching off of the lights had caused a rise in crime, Coun Brookes said this would not be the last time the topic would be raised at council meetings.

He said: “The survey shows that people are not happy. We are a holiday resort and people are out working and socialising at night.

“If our roads were not riddled with potholes it would be a different matter.

“Our residents deserve not to live in fear, and if they want the lights switched back on, we won’t give up the fight.”