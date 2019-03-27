‘We did it!’: Skegness Town Council succeeds in protecting Fairy Dell for future generations

Residents in Skegness are welcoming the news the Fairy Dell in Skegness is ‘protected’ for future generations to enjoy.

The paddling pools and fountain next to the boating lake on the southern foreshore has been visited by thousands of children since opening in the 1920s - and today it was announced that on Friday, March 22, East Lindsey District Council agreed to add the much-loved facility to the register of Assets of Community Value.

This means the Fairy Dell is now subject to additional protection from development under the Localism Act 2011.

In spite of rumours in recent years, ELDC had remained adament there was no threat to the future of the Fairy Dell.

However, with the uncertainty of May’s local election, Skegness Town Council put plans in motion last year to protect it once and for all.

In October, town councillors supported a motion calling for the fountain to become “an asset of community value”.

The motion stated: “We request that Skegness Town Council on behalf of Skegness residents look at the listing and protection of the fountain already in place and Skegness Town Council to nominate the Fairy Dell and fountain as an asset of community value under the Localism Act.”

A working party was formed and an appeal was made for the public to share their family memories to show how much the Fairy Dell means to the community and visitors.

When it was closed by ELDC on health and safety fears in 2004, campaigners from as far away as Australia voiced their dismay. Taxpayers joined forces with the council in a campaign supported by the Standard to save it and it re-opened after major refurbishment in 2006.

Today’s announcement on social media stated: “Thank you, everybody, for taking the time to send your recollections of the Fairy Dell. They were used to support an application made by Skegness Town Council to make the Fairy Dell an asset of community value.

“I am delighted to report that on March 22 ELDC agreed to add the Fairy Dell to the register of assets of community value.

“We did it, people, so thank you and well done to all involved.”

Bev Curwood commented: “Brilliant, we can continue to take the grandkids there. Think we are a bit too big now.”

And Nina Bramfitt said: “Great news, well done, just right. Common sense prevailed.”