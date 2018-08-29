Warning to avoid cooking disasters after start of TV’s Great British Bake Off

If you have been inspired to get baking after the start of the new television series of the popular Great British Bake Off, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue are urging bakers to take care in the kitchen.

Yesterday they tweeted a warning to bakers to ensure you have no cooking disasters by selecting the correct settings on your oven/microwave.

Also they suggested never leaving cooking on the hob unattended.

According to the emergency service, nearly two-thirds of all domestic fires happen because of cooking.

An article on their website says: “That’s an awful lot of fires. The kitchen is the single most dangerous place in your home.

“The fact is that time and again it’s the same problems that cause fires in kitchens across the country. If you know what those problems are, the chances you’ll have a fire in your kitchen are hugely reduced.”

It includes a checklist of the steps you should take to make the kitchen a safe place.

Cooker:

Keep electrical leads from trailing over or going near the cooker

Don’t hang tea towels or cloths on or over the cooker

Keep the oven, hob and grill clean. A build-up of fat and bits of food can start a fire

Microwave:

Don’t put anything metallic inside the microwave

Don’t dry clothes in the microwave

For more on this visit the website.