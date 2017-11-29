Warning over telephone scam by callers claiming to be police

Residents are being warned of a new telephone scam where callers claim to police officers.

A telephone call is made by a person stating they are a police officer based in the fraud department.

They state that suspicious activity has been made on your bank account and they need you to either draw money from your account or transfer it to a safe bank account.

Lincolnshire Police say a genuine officer or bank official will never ask you to transfer or draw money from your bank account. Police officers cannot gain access to your bank account without a court order being granted.

If you are contacted by anyone stating to be an official, ask a family member or friend to ring the organisation on a different phone to the one you have received the phone call on. Do not ring any numbers that you are given by the caller.

You can report any such contact to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. For more details visit the Action Fraud website,