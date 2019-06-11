Warning not to drive through flood water as risk escalates

The Environment Agency is warning motorists not to drive through flood water as heavy rain continues to make driving hazardous, and in some areas impossible, across the county.

In a statement, the EA encourages the public "to be aware" of the situation..

It reads: “Persistent and widespread heavy rain brings an increased risk of flooding from rivers on Tuesday and surface water flooding continues to be a risk. We have issued a number of flood alerts and one flood warning across the region and encourage the public to be aware and to keep a watchful eye on the situation.”

“We are monitoring the situation and will work with our partners, including local authorities, to take preventative action where necessary. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through flood water as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation athttps://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk, call Floodline on 0345 988 1188 or follow @EnvAgency on Twitter for the latest flood updates.”

Have you been affected by the flooding or would like to warn people of the situation in your area? Please message us on Facebook.