Warning bus stop could go as vandals strike in Chapel St Leonards

Residents in Chapel St Leonards are being asked to be extra vigilant after a spate of vandalism in the village.

It seems while villagers are celebrating having their local precept slashed by 13.69 per cent, a group of individuals are intent on creating more expense for the Parish Council.

The parking meter at Chapel Point car park has been vandalised. ANL-190128-153739001

The latest attack involved paint being scrawled across the parking meter in the car park at the new North Sea Observatory at Chapel Point.

Christine Newton, clerk to the parish council, said it was the second time the meter had been vandalised recently and it is believed the attack took place on Sunday. They had, however, managed to get the meter working again when the damage was discovered on Monday morning.

Charges introduced after the opening of the Observatory have not been popular, but Christine says many people do not seem to realise there was always a fee to park there.

“The charge used to be £1 and was collected by the former cafe owner,” she said. “It was done by trust, so we assume those who believed it to be free had not realised or just risked getting away with it.

There just seems to be a small number of people who seem to want to spoil it Christine Newton, clerk to the parish council,

“Parking charges are now £1 an hour and just £3 all day, but that money goes back into the village and is one way we have been able to lower the precept.

“It’s very disappointing to see the vandalism at a time when we have been making improvements in the village. There just seems to be a small number of people who seem to want to spoil it.”

There are further concerns that the village may lose the bus stop near the Parish Council’s offices in Ancaster Avenue because it too has been repeatedly targeted by vandals. Many people use it to get to Skegness as well as schoolchildren, but Lincolnshire County Council who own it say “funding to repair it is running out,” said Christine. “LCC say it may be advisable to take the shelter down.”

Concerns about vandalism were raised at the last meeting of Chapel St Leonards Parish Council. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call police on 101, ot Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

