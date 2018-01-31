Warning after suspicious vehicle reported in Spilsby area

Residents in the Spilsby area are being warned after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the Spilsby area.

PCSO Martin Pearson, of the Spilsby Neighbourhood Policing Team, says a person has been calling at properties offering driveway repairs.

In a police alert, a description of the vehicle he is driving was given.

The suspicious vehicle is a yellow Ford Transit with registration number LG61 GCY. It has red writing on the side offering Highway Maintenance or similar.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of the 30/01/2018 with details and, if possible, the direction of travel.