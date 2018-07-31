Warning after six-year-old is rescued on Skegness beach

Skegness lifeguards have issued a warning after a six-year-old girl lost her footing and fell under the water on the beach.

Jake Hamilton, one of the charity’s newest recruits to the lifeguard team, was on patrol on Wednesday when he noticed the child going under the water and immediately swam out with a rescue tube for her to grab onto.

The girl had lost her footing as she drifted into deep water around 20m out to sea from Skegness beach and was completely submerged when the lifeguard reached her.

Thankfully, Jake’s immediate response meant he was able to get to her quickly and bring her back to the shore.

A second lifeguard, Janusz Burda, was on hand to assist in the casualty care following the rescue, and after carrying out their checks they were happy to report she was fine and required no further medical attention.

Arun Gray, RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, said: “As a new member of the team, this was Jake’s first rescue as a lifeguard and he did a brilliant job.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of the job that our lifeguards do, and their training has really paid off this season as they’ve been kept extra busy owing to the hot weather.

“We urge everybody to visit a lifeguarded beach this summer as you never know what situation you and your family could get into, and we will be there if anything goes wrong.”