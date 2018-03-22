Warning after rise in impersonation fraud

Lincolnshire Police been made aware of a national rise in impersonation fraud.

Fraudsters have been cold-calling bank customers claiming to be from law enforcement agencies, such as the Met Police.

These fraudsters are also claiming to be from the National Crime Agency and Action Fraud, and some claim to be part of a banking fraud team from any bank, from BT or from TalkTalk.

Requests from the offenders have included cash withdrawals over the counter and/or requests for transfers to nominated accounts.

During the call, the victim may be told stories about:

- Their internet being hacked

- An overpayment of a refund

- A police investigation where help is needed to trace fraudsters

The victims are often then told to act in such a way, including not to make much conversation or eye contact, as they may be being watched by cameras.

When questioned by the cashier, victims are told to answer any queries by suggesting the withdrawal is for reasons such as:

- A family member’s wedding

- A holiday

- A new car

- A family funeral

Victims may be told to repeat trips to branches to withdraw or transfer further funds.

Many victims are told to go back home and wait for a “courier” or a “police officer” to then retrieve the funds.

Police are asking people to share this message, and report any suspicious calls by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, calling the non-emergency number 101, or contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or on-line at crimestoppers-uk.org.

In an emergency always call 999

In another scam, victims are being asked to buy iTunes vouchers from Tesco supermarkets.

East Lindsey’s T/IChief Insp Colin Haigh tweeted: “If anybody phones and asks you to buy £800+ of vouchers please report to police 101.

“Please share with vulnerable/elderly friends and family.”