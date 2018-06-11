Warning after pets are fatally ‘poisoned’

A warning has been issued to pet owners after two animals died of suspected poisoning in Chapel St Leonards.

A chihuahua dog and a cat are believed to have died of poisoning in the Sandy Lane and Co-op areas of the village.

Coun Peter Keefe from Chapel St Leonards parish council said: “The parish council has been made aware of unexplained deaths of family pets due to the intake of poisoning.

“Possibly poison has been laid in the Co-op/Sandy Lane area in Chapel St Leonards. Although the council is not responsible for this occurrence, we are advising pet owners of the danger.”

He added: “Please take care when taking your dogs out in this area and keep a close eye on your feline friends too.”