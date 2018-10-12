Warning after dog loses eye in attack on Chapel St Leonards beach

A dog walker in Chapel St Leonards is warning others to be vigilant after a family pet was savagely attacked on the beach.

Michelle Carson said she was walking towards Chapel Point with her parents’ nine year old Yorkshire Terrier Coco and her own seven-month-old Border Collie Willow when she spotted two men with a group of dogs heading their way.

Coco's eye was so badly injured it became infected. ANL-181110-173009001

“The dogs were off the lead but I didn’t think anything of it as mine were too,” she said. “Willow was chasing balls but Coco was just plodding along as he does when a black and white Staffie pinned him down and started biting him.

“I hit the Staffie with my ball thrower to get it off and the owner came over.

“It all happened so fast. I put my hand down and said ‘oh my goodness, he’s blerding.’ but the man just walked off, All I wanted to do was get off the beach and get to the vet.”

In spite of best efforts at Aldervale Vets in Chapel St leonards and two operations at Rase Veterinary Centre in Market Rasen, Coco has now lost an eye - and the owners are devasted.

“We we worried we were going to lose him. He’s such a lovely dog but he looks so pitiful,” said Michelle.

“My dad’s 80 next week and this has been so stressful for us all.

“We can’t thank Rase Vets enough for all they did.”

The attack was reported to the police. Anyone who witnessed it or has any information should call police on 101, quoting incident 151 of October 3.