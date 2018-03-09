Warning after dog falls sick after walk in Skegness

A Skegness woman is warning people to take care when walking their pets after her Labrador Cross dog became sick.

Shelly Wojcik, of Lancaster Avenue, said she was horrified at what happened to her pet after returning home on Wednesday teatime.

She said earlier she had walked eight-year-old Coco to Beacon Primary Academy off Churchill Avenue in Burgh Road to collect her grand-daughter.

“On the way Coco pulled me back because she is crossed with a Springer Spaniel and a real sniffer - but I didn’t think anything of it at the time,” said Shelly.

“But when I got home and fed her she brought all her supper back and was sick with blood coming from both ends all night.

“I didn’t know what to do and called the emergency vet, who put her on antibiotics and gave her some special food to settle her stomach.

“She still not really eating but I think she’ll pull through now.”

The trip to the vets cost Shelly £119, but Shelly says she’s just relieved Coco seems to be recovering.

Now, she is warning other people walking their pets in the area to take extra care.

“I was worried Coco had been poisoned. She sniffs a lot but doesn’t usually eat things when she’s out, so I really don’t know what the cause of her sickness was.

“I’d hate to think she’d been poisoned. Coco means the world to me and I don’t know what I’d do without her.

“I’d hate someone else to have to go through this and just wanted to warn people.”