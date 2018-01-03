Warning after dog dies eating ‘dead fish on beach’

The RNLI is warning walkers to be vigilant following the death of a dog in Norfolk after eating dead fish that had been washed up on the beach.

Skegness was mentioned in an article by the Express online as a location where large numbers of dead fish have been reported - although so far there have been no reports of animals getting sick along our coast.

According to the Express, the warning comes in a statement from the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. It read: “Dog owners: we have had a report of a dog dying after eating a dead fish washed up on Cley beach.

“While it is as yet unverified, we ask all dog owners to be extra cautious on the beach.”

The warning was shared by Hunstanton Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).

Our striking image of starfish washed up at Gibraltar Point in Skegness was captured by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman during a walk in the Christmas break.

He tweeted the image last week with the caption: “Huge numbers of starfish washed up at a very chilly Gibraltar Point this morning.”

Rachel Shaw of the Lincolnshire Wildlifde Trust said: “It’s always good advice not to let your dog eat anything that it finds on the beach or in the countryside.”

