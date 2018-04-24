Warning after attempt to con victim out of £50k

Police are warning people to be extra vigilant after fraudsters tried to con a victim out of £50,000.

The incident took place today, according to Gill Finn, Police and NHWN, Community Safety Officer for Lincolnshire Police.

In an Op Signature alert she stated: “We have received a report of another Lincolnshire resident who has been contacted by the criminals posing as the National Crime Agency (NCA).

“This offence involves victims being told to purchase high value goods or to withdraw large amounts of cash to hand over to a NCA Officer who will visit their address to collect it, at a later time.

“The fraudsters allege the goods or the money are counterfeit items. This time they asked for £50K - I am happy to add they were not successful.”

The number currently being used which should be blocked on all devices is 0203 936 0797.