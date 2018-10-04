Walk leaders collect honour for dedication

A couple from the Spilsby area have been honoured for their years of dedicated service to a local health walk scheme.

Lincolnshire Co-op recently presented awards to nine volunteers who lead health walks in the county, based on recommendations of participants.

The business supports a network of more than 60 regular, volunteer-run health walks across Lincolnshire’s seven districts that all come under the national Ramblers Walking for Health scheme.

Among the nine to receive an award was Nev and Chris Padley, from Skendleby, who organise the East Lindsey Heart Support Group and were honoured with a special health award.

They joined the group 14 years ago and became walk leaders two years later.

Examples of them going the extra mile for their group include arranging for the tea rooms at Burgh le Marsh to be open especially for the walkers and visiting a farmer to make sure his cows are not in a field during sessions.

“It’s a total shock to win and it’s lovely that people have voted for us. We love walking and it gets people out giving them confidence to make friends and meet new people.” Nev said.

Lincolnshire Co-op community and health walks co-ordinator Karen Doherty said: “We’re immensely proud of all volunteer walk leaders and want to say thank you for their dedication and enthusiasm in leading groups and supporting others.

“Winners were put forward by fellow volunteer walk leaders and walkers and we were really impressed with some of the nominations that came in. Amongst many attributes, they were praised for their commitment, friendliness, encouragement and endless kindness.”

For more information, visit www.lincolnshire.coop/healthwalks